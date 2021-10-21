Updated Requirements for air arrivals to Gibraltar for 12-16 year olds

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2021 .

The Government has updated the Technical Notice COVID-19 - TESTING AND SELF-ISOLATION REQUIREMENTS FOR ENTRY INTO GIBRALTAR with new requirements for 12-16 year olds arriving to Gibraltar by air.

Travellers who are over the age of 12 and under the age of 17 who have had at least one dose of a recognised vaccine against COVID-19 will no longer be required to undertake a pre-departure test when travelling to Gibraltar. The NHS card issued on receipt of the first dose can be used as proof of vaccination for the purposes of the Passenger Locator Form.

This change in requirements has been agreed upon the advice of the Director of Public Health, following the successful rollout of the vaccine to this age group this week.

Anyone who develops symptoms, however mild, on arrival to Gibraltar should call 111 to arrange for a test.