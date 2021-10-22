RGP Officers Attend Multi-Agency Safety At Sea Course

Written by YGTV Team on 22 October 2021 .

Three RGP officers have been attending a multi-agency safety at sea course this week.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

PCs Jotham Olivero, Mark Penalver and Kasmira Kingsley (not present for photo) have now taken their first step to joining the RGP’s Marine Section, by completing the Standards of Training, Certification and Watch Keeping course, which was held at Gibraltar University.

They joined colleagues from the Environmental Agency and HM Customs on the week-long course.