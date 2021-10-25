Disability Society Calls For Greater Statistical Information On Number Of Persons With Disabilities

The Disability Society recently wrote to the Chief Minister regarding the "lack of statistical information on the number of persons with disabilities" in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

The Disability Society recently wrote to the Chief Minister regarding the lack of statistical information on the number of persons with disabilities in Gibraltar. The UK Government includes questions with regard to health conditions lasting or expecting to last 12 months or more in the national census. The Society feels that by putting questions, similar to those in the UK census with regard to health issues, in the 2022 Gibraltar census this could help towards statistical data. The Disability Society is pleased to say that after recently speaking to the Chief Minister this suggestion has received a positive response.





