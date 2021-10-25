Alan Titchmarsh Unable To Attend Gibraltar Literature Week

Written by YGTV Team on 25 October 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has announced that Alan Titchmarsh will be unable to attend Gibraltar Literature Week due to personal family reasons.

A statement from GCS follows below:

Notwithstanding this, GCS is confident that with the greatlocal line up,the dedicated Pop-Up Book Shop, and the talks and sessions by international authors Lord Jeffrey Archer and Christopher Lloyd, Gibraltar Literature Week, will be an outstanding success.

Tickets for Gibraltar Literature Week are now on sale at www.buytickets.gi.

Full schedule of all the events and a pocket guide will be released next week. For further information please contact GCS Development Unit on 20049161 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





