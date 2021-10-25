BFBS Big Salute Raises £2000 For Armed Forces Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 25 October 2021 .

British Forces Broadcasting Station (BFBS) raised over £2,000 for charity at a Flag Day held in Gibraltar on Friday 22nd October.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Serving personnel gathered outside Morrisons Supermarket and the ICC Shopping Centre collecting generous donations from the local community.

The BFBS Big Salute is an annual campaign that raises vital funds for armed forces charities. Each year forces charities apply for grants to support specific projects for the serving military, families or veterans with every penny raised goes to the beneficiary projects.

Danny Parkinson, presenter said: “We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and helped us raise money for the BFBS Big Salute. It blows me away at how generous the people of Gibraltar are every time we collect for the Big Salute.

“After the year we have had with COVID it was great to be back out in the community. To raise over £2,000 is really special and will all go to help Armed Forces Charities.”