CWEIC Hosts Series Of Meetings To Enhance Business Links With Commonwealth

Written by YGTV Team on 25 October 2021 .

The Gibraltar Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) Office last week hosted a series of meetings aimed at “nurturing and boosting” business links with the Commonwealth.

A statement from the Gibraltar Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council follows below:

The Gibraltar Commonwealth Advisory Forum (CAF) and the CWEIC Strategic Partners’ Delivery Group (SPDG) were hosted for the first time by former Governor and CWEIC Gibraltar Chairman, Lt Gen Ed Davis, alongside Country Director Jared Peralta.

The CAF included representatives from HMGoG, The Convent, Business Associations and affiliated Commonwealth Organizations with the SPDG meeting consisting of local CWEIC Strategic Partners.

The role of the CWEIC Gibraltar Office is to assist its Gibraltarian Strategic Partners to establish, develop and sustain a network of productive relationships across the Commonwealth’s Global business ecosystem in order to enable sustainable business growth.





