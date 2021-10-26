Visit To Calpe House London

Written by YGTV Team on 26 October 2021 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD recently visited Calpe House in London.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD was delighted to accept an invitation by Albert Poggio and the trustees of The Calpe House Charitable Trust to visit Calpe House in Norfolk Square London.

His Worship had the opportunity to meet the staff and trustees, the people who work tirelessly to ensure this building lives up its motto of being ‘home from home’ for patients requiring medical treatment in the UK and their escorts.

He met current guests of the House and prepared a meal with them. An avid cook and host himself, His Worship can fully appreciate the importance of sitting around a table with friendly faces, especially at times when a family member or friend is not feeling their best.

Welcomed into the family fold by the incredible staff who run this amazing facility, His Worship thoroughly enjoyed the experience and was impressed to see the great work the Trust has done since its inception.





