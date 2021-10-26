Care Agency Social Workers Complete The Freedom Programme Course

Written by YGTV Team on 26 October 2021 .

Four Social Workers from Adult Services, Children’s Services and the Early Help Team at the Care Agency completed a 3-day Freedom Programme training course on 29th September to 1st October 2021.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The course was held online, with 30 other participants from across the UK, representing local authorities, charities and therapeutic organisations.

Having completed the 3-day course, these staff members are able to deliver the wider 12-week Freedom Programme to different groups of victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse. The content can be delivered from different perspectives so that victims are supported in identifying the signs and cycles of abuse and perpetrators can be supported in understanding the impact of their behaviour on victims. The Freedom Programme can also be facilitated on a 1:1 basis for those who do not feel comfortable engaging in groups.

The programme examines the attitudes and beliefs around the actions of abusers and the responses of victims and survivors with the aim of supporting and empowering victims to move on. The Freedom programme also describes how children are affected by the exposure of abuse and more importantly, how lives are improved when there is no longer abuse.

The Care Agency’s therapeutic team are currently providing the Freedom Programme for victims of domestic abuse.

CEO of the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas, said: “This is another positive move towards the development of services available in relation to domestic abuse within the Care Agency.”

The Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “Domestic abuse has always and will always be a priority for this Government. Victims and children are placed at the centre of our services. I am extremely pleased that the Care Agency continue to expand its training of front line staff in the implementation of programmes for the support of victims and perpetrators of abuse.”





