Minister Cortes Welcomes The World Voyager Inaugural Call To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 26 October 2021 .

Minister John Cortes has welcomed the World Voyager cruise ship on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar, in the absence of Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, who is currently away from Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

World Voyager is owned by Mystic Invest via Mystic Cruises and operated by Nicko Cruises, Quark Expeditions. The ship was built in 2020 and has 86 cabins with a capacity of approximately 200 passengers and 100 crew.

World Voyager arrived in Gibraltar at 18:00 on Monday 25th October and departed later that night at 23:00.

Minister Cortes and Captain Michael Wilhelm Block engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques at the Gibraltar cruise terminal.

Minister Cortes said, “The Government’s commitment to tourism is unquestionable. The cruise industry is extremely important to our retail, hospitality and transport sectors and we will keep on working hard to attract as many calls to our port. Today’s inaugural call, once again, is proof of this work and Gibraltar’s popularity as a destination in the Mediterranean”.





