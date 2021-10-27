Further Extension Of Spanish Bridging Measures

On 31st December 2020, the Transition Period under the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement came to an end. This brought an end to what used to be the position prior to 1st January 2021 whereby  Gibraltar, its citizens and its businesses, enjoyed EU rights. The end of the Transition Period brought about important changes.  

Purpose. 

The purpose of this Notice is to update the public on the Spanish Council of Minister’s decision  of 26th October 2021 to further extend, up to 31 December 2021, certain provisions contained in  Spain’s Real Decreto-ley 38/2020 of 29 December 2020. The public will recall that this was the  measure through which the Spanish Government introduced temporary arrangements aimed at  addressing a number issues arising from the UK and Gibraltar’s withdrawal from the EU whilst an  agreement with respect to Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU is negotiated.  

This Notice focuses only on those measures relating to healthcare and driving licences.  Measures Extended.  

Healthcare. 

Persons with a right of access to public healthcare in Gibraltar will continue to be able to access  public healthcare in Spain, up to 31 December 2021, on terms equivalent to those which existed  under EU law prior to 31 December 2020. This arrangement will therefore allow for persons  entitled to healthcare provided by the GHA to be able to continue to access medically necessary,  state-provided healthcare in Spain during a temporary stay in Spain. It will also allow for persons  resident in Spain but covered by Gibraltar social security legislation (including frontier workers) to  continue to access public healthcare in Spain.  

The Gibraltar Government will provide reciprocal treatment, in Gibraltar, for visitors to Gibraltar  or persons resident in Gibraltar, under the same terms. 

Driving licences.  

The period which allows for persons legally resident in Spain to continue to have their Gibraltar  driving licences recognised in Spain has been extended again up to 31 December 2021. For the  avoidance of doubt, the public should note that this information is relevant only to holders of  Gibraltar driving licences who are legally resident in Spain.  

With respect to the recognition of Gibraltar driving licences for persons visiting Spain, the position  remains as set out in the Government’s Technical Notice of 15 June 2021. Gibraltar driving licence  holders who are not legally resident in Spain do not require an International Driving Permit when  driving in Spain.  

The Gibraltar Government continues to provide reciprocal treatment, in Gibraltar, for visitors to  Gibraltar or persons resident in Gibraltar, under the same terms.



