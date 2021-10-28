25th Anniversary Of The Freedom Of The City Of Gibraltar To The Royal Marines

Written by YGTV Team on 28 October 2021 .

British Forces Gibraltar are today commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Royal Marines receiving the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Commodore Steve Dainton has organised a number of internal celebrations at the MOD – which also marks the 357th birthday of the Corps.

It was at 6pm on 28 October 1996 that the Royal Marines gathered in front of large crowds at the Grand Parade – ready to march through the City of Gibraltar.

Dozens of Royal Marines marched up Main Street to Cathedral Square with swords drawn and bayonets fixed, whilst military bands filled the streets with music.

The event was watched by thousands of Gibraltarians, as Major General S J Pack CBE, Commander British Forces Gibraltar at the time, received the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar on behalf of the Royal Marines.

Commander British Forces Gibraltar said: “On top of the Royal Marines crest sits a single word; Gibraltar. For over 300 years, the Royal Marines have been intrinsically linked to the Rock and are hugely proud of the association with Gibraltar.

“25 years ago today, the Mayor of Gibraltar conferred the honour of the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar on the Royal Marines. It therefore seems fitting that today, on the 357th birthday of the Royal Marines, we have a number of Royal Marines in Gibraltar conducting training to ensure their readiness for operations anywhere in the world.

“Another great example of how Gibraltar’s support to UK Armed Forces is as important today as it has been throughout the last 300 years.”



