Life Drawing Session By Kitchen Studios

Written by YGTV Team on 29 October 2021 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD hosted a life drawing session at City Hall for Kitchen Studios and their guests. Two models posed throughout the evening allowing the participants to capture them on paper.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The evening saw artist’s sketch mostly in pencil and charcoal, quite a different medium for some. Those who ordinarily create sculptures, ceramics, collages, illustrations, animations, textiles and photographs were equally excited to be involved in a drawing event, alongside the fine artists.

Kitchen Studios organised the event and extended invitations to collaborators and friends, to give them the opportunity to come together for an evening and create alongside other art enthusiasts.

The historic and ambient surroundings of the Mayor’s Parlour in City Hall, also home to the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, added to the creative atmosphere of the evening, and His Worship was delighted to have the Parlour used for such a different unique event.





