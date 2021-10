Arrival Of HMS Dragon

Written by YGTV Team on 29 October 2021 .

As part of Gibraltar Maritime Week HMS Dragon, a Royal Navy Type 45 Destroyer of recent 007 fame, will be open to the general public in the Naval Base from 2pm-5pm on Friday 12th November. This is a fantastic opportunity for people to see one of the Royal Navy’s most advanced warships up close and meet the sailors who operate her.

Visitors should wear sensible footwear should have face masks and proof of vaccine available and are advised that bags will be subject to search.