Minister Daryanani To Attend World Travel Market

Written by YGTV Team on 29 October 2021 .

Gibraltar will be exhibiting at the World Travel Market (WTM) that will take place in London between the 1st and 3rd of November.

A statement from the Government follows below:

WTM is the leading global conference for the international travel industry and is an excellent opportunity for tourism representatives to meet and conduct business.

Gibraltar will have a stand which will showcase our tourism product and will allow us to host meetings with industry executives during the event. The stand will be managed by Tracey Poggio of the London Office.

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said, “ I look forward to attending WTM. Our presence at this conference highlights the importance the Government gives to Tourism. I have a list of people who want to meet with me and discuss business possibilities, this shows the interest that exists in our jurisdiction.We have had a good summer with overnight visitors from the U.K. and I wantthis to be the norm. I want our hotels to be full every summer. We will continue working with the airlines to increase capacity and hopefully look at new routes. As we come out ofthe pandemic, Gibraltar has to be proactive in selling the destination. This industry is extremely competitive. It needs to be continuously reminded of Gibraltar and what we have to offer, more so in the U.K.”





