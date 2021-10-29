GHA Breast Clinic Service Launches Leaflets

The GHA breast clinic service has launched three leaflets, which are now available for patients at the Breast Care Clinic.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The vast majority of people who are seen in the breast clinic are likely to turn out not to have cancer. The first leaflet ‘What to expect at your breast clinic appointment’ is an introduction to the members of the GHA's Breast Team. It provides information about what to expect when you are seen at the breast clinic, and what further investigations may be carried out. It will also explain how you will get your results and why certain tests take longer for results to be available than others. Most people seen at the breast clinic will be eventually discharged with a benign (i.e. non- cancer) diagnosis.

A diagnosis of breast cancer will have many emotional effects; everybody copes with cancer in a different way. The second leaflet “The GHA Breast Cancer Service’ aims to provide reassurance to patients as it explains that patients are not alone if they have been diagnosed with breast cancer and this is very important. There are many different professionals and groups who are available to help and support you throughout this journey. The internet can be a very scary place with a lot of inaccurate information out there. This leaflet aims to explain what breast cancer is, what treatments may be offered, and what follow ups to expect throughout the cancer journey.

The third leaflet “Discharge from routine follow-up after breast cancer treatment” explains the follow up appointments in the Breast Clinic for 5 years following a diagnosis with primary breast cancer i.e. cancer that has not spread to other parts of the body. Once patients have completed their 5 year follow up, if they are well, they will be discharged back to their GP’s care and will not have further routine appointments at the Breast clinic.

GHA Breast Care leaflets will be available in hard copy at the clinics and are also available electronically at www.gha.gi.

Miss Christina Macano, Consultant General Surgeon Specialising in Breast said “GHA patients will always have open-access via the breast care nurses should anyone have any breast related concerns and in most people, breast cancer does not return but we need to keep you breast aware and healthy in order to reduce this risk as much as possible. These booklets also contain useful contact numbers to keep should you ever need to get in touch with the breast team in future”.

The Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP said "The GHA's Breast Team are extremely dedicated in enhancing and developing the GHA's services. In their latest outreach initiative in producing these leaflets, they provide very important information on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle, how to remain aware and on the lookout for any possible cancer symptoms. I have no doubt that this latest initiative will provide a lot of comfort to patients and wholeheartedly congratulate all those involved in producing them".






