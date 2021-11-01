Sir Herbert Miles Road To Close For Short Intervals

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2021 .

RAF Gibraltar is scheduled to start an upgrade to its Air Traffic Control systems. To enable this upgrade, some oversized equipment will be flown to Rock Gun, underslung by Chinook helicopter between the 23rd - 25th November. As a result Sir Herbert Miles Road will be temporarily closed for periods of up to 15 minutes during the day (between 23rd - 25th November).

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

This November RAF Gibraltar is scheduled to start an upgrade to its Air Traffic Control systems. To enable this important upgrade, some oversized equipment will be flown to Rock Gun, underslung by Chinook helicopter.

Between the 23 - 25 November 2021, weather permitting, Sir Herbert Miles Road will be temporarily closed for periods of up to 15 minutes during the day due to these essential works. It is recommended that road users who can avoid Sir Herbert Miles Road between Eastern Beach Road and Catalan Bay Road use an alternative route.

British Forces Gibraltar apologises for any disruption these necessary works cause.





