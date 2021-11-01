HMS Dragon Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2021 .

HMNB Gibraltar has offered a warm welcome to the Royal Navy’s HMS DRAGON as she arrives alongside today.

HMS Dragon is the fourth ship of the Type 45 or Daring-class air defence destroyers built for the Royal Navy. She was launched in November 2008 and commissioned on 20 April 2012.

Instantly recognisable by the Welsh Dragon on her bow, HMS Dragon is one of the most advanced warships in the world. Now famously known for her debut in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, HMS Dragon is capable of an array of duties outside of her air defence role, from providing disaster relief to counter-narcotics boarding operations.