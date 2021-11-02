British Forces Gibraltar Halloween Midterm Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 02 November 2021 .

British Forces Gibraltar’s Youth Clubs held a Halloween themed Mid Term Programme last week.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Close to 70 children attended the three day programme where they participated in arts and crafts and played several party games including the classic pass the parcel.

The programme, which is always popular, was open for children in the BF Gib community, with posters displayed in various locations aiming to give the kids something to do over midterm.

Around twenty-five children attended the Little Monkeys Halloween Programme, which caters for children under 5 year old, where the children participated in Halloween Arts and Crafts and various Halloween themed games.

An older group of around forty children attended the Top Rock Youth Clubs Halloween programme where they watched Halloween films such as Ghostbusters and A Nightmare Before Christmas before gathering to tell each other scary stories. They partook in Halloween Arts and Crafts and enjoyed some Halloween themed dancing.

On the last day of the programme, the children all attended a Halloween themed party where they were asked to dress up for a Best Dressed competition and to participate in a Best Dancing competition. They enjoyed some generously donated Halloween themed cupcakes and slices of pizza.

Amy Alexander from CST said: “The Halloween programme went really well. It’s the first time I have been involved in the event and it was great. It was nice to see the children socialising and interacting with each other throughout. There were some amazing outfits at the Halloween party too.”





