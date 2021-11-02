Gibraltar Christmas 2021 Stamps

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Government and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau have  issued a set of six Christmas stamps. 

A statement from the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau follows below:

The set of stamps covers the postage values used in Gibraltar for postal operations  throughout the Christmas period and feature six colourful Santa Claus  illustrations. The stamps have been designed by local graphics artist Mr Stephen  Perera and have been printed on a high quality special easy peel self-adhesive  paper to assist postal users during the busy Christmas period. 

The stamps are now on sale to adorn your Christmas mail and postcards from the  Philatelic Shop and the Royal Gibraltar Post Office counters.



