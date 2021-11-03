Hedgehog Security Joins Forces With Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy

Hedgehog Security is to run a series of courses around the subject of cyber security. and will also run other events and workshops for the Gibraltar Digital Skill Academy.

A statement from Hedgehog Security follows below:

Hedgehog Security, the only CREST accredited cyber security company in Gibraltar, has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy to deliver accredited courses to the education provider.



Hedgehog Security will create and run a series of courses around the subject of cyber security with the first being on the topic of Ethical Hacking. The company and its team will also run other events and workshops for the Gibraltar Digital Skill Academy.



Another key aspect of the partnership is the Hedgehog Security Internship Programme which will be offered to members of the Gibraltar Digital Skill Academy and forms part of Hedgehog’s wider efforts to find, train and support the next generation of cyber security experts.



Hedgehog Security is the only certified CyberEssentials and CyberEssentials Plus provider in Gibraltar and has agreed to work with the academy to sell this product and services to companies on a profit share basis.



This means that hedgehog Security will donate a percentage of revenue generated from selling CyberEssentials and CyberEssentials Plus products and services to the Gibraltar Digital Skills Foundation, the charity that is linked to the Digital Skills Academy.



Peter Bassill, CEO of Hedgehog Security, said: “It is a true honour to be working with the Digital Skills Academy and to be creating and delivering a series of cyber security courses, starting with the subject of ethical hacking.



“I am also looking forward to welcoming candidates to the Hedgehog Security Internship Programme and to start working with the next generation of cyber security specialists. There is no better way to learn and develop skills than being able to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in.



“I am particularly proud of the agreement to donate revenues from CyberEssentials and CyberEssentials Plus products and services sold to the Digital Skills Foundation which does incredible work.



“This is one of the most significant partnerships we have entered to date and I look forward to it being a long and successful one.”



Stewart Harrison, Founding Trustee and Cyber Centurion Team Leader at the Digital Skills Academy, said: “Pete and the Hedgehog Security team are the best in the business and we are delighted to be leveraging their experience and expertise via a series of cyber security courses.



“The agreement to allow Hedgehog to sell CyberEssentials products and services via the academy and to profit share is game-changing and will not only help businesses but will also drive much-needed funding to the Digital Skills Foundation.



“This really is a strong partnership for the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy, Hedgehog Security and also Gibraltar and I look forward to working closely with Pete and his team moving forwards.”