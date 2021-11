14 MPs To Visit Gibraltar Next Week

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2021 .

A total of 14 UK Members of Parliament will be visiting Gibraltar on 9 November until the 11 November as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme Visit which educates parliamentarians on Defence thereby improving their ability to debate related issues and to vote on legislation and deployments.

During their visit, the MPs will visit HMS Pursuer and HMS Dasher whilst at Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron and HMS Dragon.