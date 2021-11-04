Closure Of Sir Herbert Miles Road For Short Intervals - Updated Dates

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2021 .

This November RAF Gibraltar is scheduled to start an upgrade to its Air Traffic Control systems. To enable this important upgrade, some oversized equipment will be flown to Rock Gun, underslung by Chinook helicopter.

Between the 22 - 26 November, weather permitting, Sir Herbert Miles Road will be temporarily closed for periods of up to 15 minutes during the day due to these essential works. It is recommended that road users who can avoid Sir Herbert Miles Road between Eastern Beach Road and Catalan Bay Road use an alternative route.

British Forces Gibraltar apologises for any disruption these necessary works cause.