UK Minister For Tourism Visits Gibraltar Stand At WTM

Written by YGTV Team on 08 November 2021 .

Nigel Huddleston, UK Minister for Tourism, Heritage and Sport, visited the Gibraltar stand at the World Travel Market held last week. Mr Huddleston was greeted by the Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minister took the opportunity to brief his counterpart on how Gibraltar had fared over the last eighteen months and the plans he had for next year.

Minister Daryanani said “I was delighted to welcome Minister Huddleston to the Gibraltar stand. I thanked him for his Government’s efforts in providing us with the vaccine which allowed us to keep our people safe and to be able to promote Gibraltar as a safe jurisdiction for travel. The Minister was very interested in hearing my tourism plans for Gibraltar and offered to help in any way possible. We are fortunate that our Government enjoys an excellent relationship with the UK Government and all the ministers thatI have met over that last few months have been very keen on Gibraltar and on helping us. I look forward to continuing my dialogue with the Minister in the coming months”





