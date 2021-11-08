Liaison Unit To Support Special Needs And Disability Office

The Liaison Department at the Ministry of Digital and Financial Services have agreed to extend their services to support the Special Needs and Disability Office recently set up at No 6 Convent Place.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Liaison Department will provide support to all users of the Special Needs and Disability office with their interactions with HM Government of Gibraltar Departments, providing assistance with all administrative processes and permissions they may require as well as advising them on general requirements and other support that may be available.

The Liaison Department is based at Suite 761A Europort and already provide these services to firms in the Financial Services and Gaming sectors. They are experienced at providing support and solutions in these areas.

The Department is available on Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on the following mobile numbers;

Tania Pereira (+350) 54046739

Lizanne Olivero-Ochello (+350) 58009965

The Special Needs and Disability Office would also like to remind the public thatthey can also email them on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for any matters relating to special needs or disability.





