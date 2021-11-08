The Nautilus 72nd Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

Written by YGTV Team on .

 

The Nautilus Project held their 72nd Great Gibraltar Beach Clean yesterday afternoon.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

Our hearts filled with joy as we saw so many families and DofE participants trundle down to #HistoricRosiaBay on a sunny Sunday afternoon!

Together we are so much stronger and our joint efforts saw a whopping 120kg debris retrieval in an hour!

We got to use the Royal Gibraltar Police kayak they kindly donated this summer, to scoop up the floating plastic within the basin ‐ thank you!

Young Nautilus #MedOceanHeroes never cease to amaze us! Gibraltar the future looks bright!

MetalRok, thank you for taking over the rubbish and sorting, weighing and recycling it all, ensuring it avoids landfill!

 

 

