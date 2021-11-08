New Mole House Receives Visit From Living With and Beyond Cancer

Written by YGTV Team on 08 November 2021 .

A group from Living With and Beyond Cancer (LWABC) today visited New Mole House as guests of the Community Policing Team.

Led by PC Julian Cruz, they were shown around Custody, Command and Dispatch and the Crime Scene Investigation department – they even had a quick chat with the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger before they went off to see the Traffic Compound.

Sgt Calum Bruce of the Community Policing Team said, “It’s important to us that we give the community a real insight into what actually goes on in its police station. Policing provides many challenges in life and, hopefully this morning’s visit provided a short but welcome distraction for these ladies in their own personal challenges.”

Lindsay Bates of the Cancer Relief Centre added, “The aim of LWABC is to bring together ladies with shared experiences, be it as a patient, carer or as a bereaved carer and help them get back out into the community and enjoy what life has to offer again.

“Every month we organise a trip out to see somewhere local. Although all of our ladies are retired, they are still active in the community and they were all very keen to see some of the work that goes on inside New Mole House!”