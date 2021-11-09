Poppy Day 2021

The Poppy Day Appeal will take place on Friday 12th November with collection points spread out in various locations manned by Legion members and serving Forces personnel.

A statement from the Royal British Legion Gibraltar branch follows below:

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, the period of Remembrance. After last years interruption due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the traditional Poppy Day Appeal will take place on Friday 12 November with collections points spread out in various locations manned by Legion members and serving Forces personnel.

Alternatively, donations can be handed in at the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association club premises located in Irish Town. Wreaths will also be available for collection at the club during the whole of Remembrance week from 1000-1200.

This year the Royal British Legion and the Gibraltar Branch are marking the centenary of its formation which was formed in 1921 by Earl Haig and Sir Frederick Lister who brought together four national organisations of ex-Servicemen that had established themselves to support those who had suffered as a result of service during the First World War.

As the Chairman of the Gibraltar Branch, Lt Col (Rtd) Francis Brancato OBE JP says “The Royal British Legion is at the heart of a national network that supports our Armed Forces community. We're here through thick and thin – ensuring their unique contribution is never forgotten. We've been here since 1921 and we'll be here as long as they need us”.

The Legion is therefore once again calling on the local community to show their appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families in safeguarding our freedoms and values.

Those wishing to take part in the Remembrance Day Parade are requested to muster at Kings Street at 1100hrs. Dress regimental beret, tie, blazer and medals.

