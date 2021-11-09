Annual Training For MAPPA Designated Risk Managers

09 November 2021

Training is currently being delivered in Gibraltar by UK based Leonard Consultancy who have been providing training on MAPPA (Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements) to the agencies in Gibraltar for a number of years. This training is taking place from 1st November to 10th November 2021 at Bleak House.

Management of sex offenders in the community comes under the Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) and is a collaboration of different organisations that includes the Royal Gibraltar Police, The Care Agency, Probation Team, HM Prison, Gibraltar Health Authority, Borders and Coastguard Agency, HM Customs, Housing Department, Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority and the Department of Education.

MAPPA is managed through its Senior Management Board (SMB) which is made up of the heads of stakeholder agencies. The SMB is chaired by Minister Samantha Sacramento and the Vice Chair is Richard Ullger the Commissioner of Police.

Within some of these agencies are trained individuals known as Designated Risk Managers, who are trained in specific risk assessment tools that enables them to manage and monitor those who have sexually offended and are subject to monitoring requirements.

All existing Designated Risk Managers are undertaking this as part of their annual training in order to re-qualify in the use of the assessment tools and to help professionals and agencies to rate the likelihood of an individual subject to MAPPA and who has engaged in sexually abusive behaviours from reoffending.

In addition to this face-to-face training, a number of MAPPA representatives have already completed an intensive online package which included various risk assessment tools such as ARMADILO (Assessment of Risk Manageability for Individuals with Developmental and Intellectual Limitations who Offend).

The Minister for Justice, Equality, Health and Care, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP said “The existence of MAPPA is so fundamental to help reduce the re-offending behaviour of sexual offenders in Gibraltar and this specific training for our DRMs will ensure that risks posed are assessed and managed appropriately.MAPPA, as a working group of professionals has evolved over the years and there has been a significant investment in training to ensure that those entrusted to working with these offenders and safeguarding the public are suitably equipped.

“MAPPA has developed an excellent working relationship with Leonard Consultancy as they frequently deliver bespoke training packages for Gibraltar and have assisted our organisations in formulating strategic plans for child and public protection.”



