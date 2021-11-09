103rd Anniversary of Armistice Day

Written by YGTV Team on 09 November 2021 .

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the signing of the Armistice to signal the end of World War One “the War to end all Wars”, on the 11th November 1918.

A Ceremony to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of Armistice Day will take place at 11:00hrs on Thursday 11th November at the Lobby of Parliament House, presided by His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos.

Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch. The traditional two-minute silence will be marked by the firing of a gun by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at 11:00hrs, and buglers from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment will sound the Last Post.

Invited attendees will lay wreaths. At the conclusion of the Ceremony individuals representing essential services, veterans and other associations will also lay a wreath at the Memorial, ensuring the continuation of this tradition of marking the Armistice.

Guests attending the Ceremony must present either a Vaccination Card or a negative lateral flow test taken within 24 hours of the Ceremony. Spectators will be managed by the organisers to allow for an element of separation.

For more information, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or tel 200 47592