Gibraltar's Little Princess 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 10 November 2021 .

Kaitlyn Medhurst was recently crowned the winner of the Gibraltar's Little Princess pageant.



A statement from Nº1 Models Gibraltar follows below:

Kaitlyn Medhurst is the new "Gibraltars Little Princess Winner".





Choreography by Kelvin Hewitt (Nº1 Models Gibraltar) a very complicated decision for the judges to choose amongst the 18 beautiful Princesses for the title. At the end votes were added and this determent the winner.





Presented by Kelvin Hewitt the event was magical, emotional and entertaining, with up to 4 different sections of the Princesses (Opening Number, Individuality , Fancy Dress and elegance. With the presence of Mediterranean Dance School, R&S Boutique Fashion Show and the talented Kaduiska Conway.





After two hours, The winner was 6 years old Kaitlyn Medhurst, 1st Princess was Khloe Vinent and 2nd Princess was awarded to Niah Gaivizo. All The princesses received a crown and medal.





Kelvin Hewitt Director of No1 Models would like to thank once again everyone who made the show possible especially my helpers for helping Backstage and my front of house, it was again another successful show with great feedback from the public.





Photography - Hayley Obrien