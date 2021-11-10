Convent Christmas Fair 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 10 November 2021 .

On Thursday 25th November, the Convent will host its Christmas Fair. The doors open at 12.00 noon.

A statement from the Gibraltar Convent follows below:

This annual event held in the historical setting of the Convent raises money for locally registered Charities.

This year, it has been decided to support the EV Foundation and the Mental Welfare Fund.

The doors open at 12.00 noon, and once inside you will find 30 seasonal stalls, many run by local Charities as a part of their own fund-raising effort, offering an array of crafts, gifts, Christmas cards and decorations. In the Cloister, the Christmas Café will be serving tea and coffee, cake and savoury snacks. The choir of St. Anne’s Middle School will be singing Christmas carols at 18:00 pm in King's Chapel. Mulled wine and mince pies will be provided by the Red Cross Committee for you to enjoy in the Convent Cloister. Santa will also be in his Grotto from 2pm offering gifts for the children.

Raffle tickets will be on sale on the day for some great prizes, including a Honda motorcycle donated by Bassadone Motors, a Samsung 55inch Smart TV, an iPad and other goodies. Tickets will cost £2 each, and will also be available online at BuyTickets.gi.

There is something for everyone, so come along and join us and get into the Christmas Spirit whilst supporting local Charities.

Entrance is just £2 for adults and children 12 years and under will get in free.





