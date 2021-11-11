Miss World Multimedia Winner To Enter Top 20

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2021 .

A statement from the Government follows below:

Miss Gibraltar 2021, Janice Sampere will soon be departing to participate in the Miss World pageant being held in Puerto Rico.

Members of the community are encouraged and invited to support Miss Gibraltar by downloading the MobStar app, available on iOS and Android, creating an account and searching for Janice’s profile. Users will then be able to vote for Janice’s images with each fan getting 1 vote per post by simply swiping right on each post.

MobStar is the multimedia partner at Miss World. Let us support Janice in this interactive way and help her achieve her dreams, as well as in her role as ambassador for Gibraltar.





