Organisers Thank Supporters Of Justice For Carolina March

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2021 .

The organisers of the Justice for Carolina march have thanked those who supported yesterday's event.

A statement from the organisers of the Justice for Carolina March follows below:

The organisers of the Justice for Carolina March would like to thank each and every person who came to show their support at the March yesterday evening. We are truly overwhelmed by the turnout which we estimate to be between 900-1000 and far exceeded our expectations!

Many thanks to the RGP for ensuring all ran smoothly.

We would also like to thank Together Gibraltar and the GSD for sharing their views on this matter and adding their voices to this cause. We have also asked the GSLP to make their position on the matter clear but are disappointed that as of yet we have had no response.

Thanks also to Fotografiks, Image Graphics and Cotton Leisure for supplying t-shirts, banners and placards at short notice and at a discount.

We of course would like to thank His Excellency for personally meeting Carolina's family to accept their letter and expressing such empathy.

Thank you to Carolina's family who throughout this ordeal have been a shining example of composure and dignity in the most difficult of circumstances. We share their statement below as read out by Carolina's close friend Gemma.

"Four years ago they suffered the unspeakable agony of having their daughter brutally killed in a frenzied knife attack. Chris and Rosi have since had to try to come to terms with the loss of their beloved daughter; Doris and Marcia have lost their baby sister, while Carolina’s two daughters have lost their mother – their anchor in life – for ever.

In addition to these traumatic events, they now have to face the heartbreaking realisation that the man who killed Carolina has today been released from custody a free man after spending just four years in prison. This has come about by what can only be politely described as errors in the legal process.

In an attempt to uncover the truth about the circumstances of the downgrading of the charge to manslaughter, Carolina’s family are calling for a full, independent inquiry to be held. They would therefore like to express their deepest thanks to those of you who have taken the time to come to this march, and to the thousands more who have signed the supporting petition. They hope that eventually, by an investigation, they and all of Gibraltar will be able to see that not only has justice been done, but it has been seen to be done and that public confidence in the administration of justice is restored. In this context a special mention must also be made to those members of the legal profession who have not only voiced their concerns but have spent many hours preparing reports and legal submissions in support of this campaign."

We join them in the call for a full and independent inquiry.

Thanks to you all, our voice today was loud and clear!

We hope that this is not met with further silence.”

Photos by Mark Galliano