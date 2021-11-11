GHT Cancels Heritage Awards Following Positive COVID-19 Case In Offices

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2021 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced that this evening's Heritage Awards have been cancelled due to a positive case of Covid-19 in their offices.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

Due to a positive case of Covid-19 in our offices we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the Heritage Awards 2021 this evening, 11th November 2021. Tickets will be refunded to members of the public. A date for the presentations will be set shortly.





