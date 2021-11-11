Government Issue Stamp Marking 100th Anniversary Of Gibraltar’s City Council

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2021 .

The Government of Gibraltar have issued a commemorative stamp marking the 100th Anniversary of the establishment of the Gibraltar City Council.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The stamp depicts Gibraltar’s City Hall which was the seat of the Council from 1924. Council meetingswere held there from 1924 until 1969when it merged with the LegislativeCouncilto form the Gibraltar House of Assembly. Today, the City Hall houses the offices of the Mayor of Gibraltar and the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery.

A painting of the City Hall by Gibraltarian artist and winner of this year’s Spring Visual Arts Competition, Mr Leslie Gaduzo is featured on the stamp. The design and related philatelic products were produced by local graphic designer Mr Stephen Perera.

The stamps have been printed on high quality gummed paper by security printers in Belgium and are now available for purchase online on www.gibraltar-stamps.com or from the Philatelic Shop located at 104 Main Street.

The Minister for Postal Services, Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said “I am delighted to see that we are issuing this stamp to commemorate such an important milestone in our constitutional development. We are indebted to our forefathers for all the work that they have put in our early years to be able to find ourselves at this advanced stage of self-government”.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Hon Joseph Garcia CMG MP, said "The establishment of a City Council in 1921 was an important step along the road to greater self-government. It was the first time that a narrow franchise of Gibraltarians could choose their own elected representatives. This was fundamental to the rapid political and constitutional development of Gibraltar in the decades that followed. I am very grateful to my colleague the Minister responsible for Postal Services Vijay Daryanani for agreeing to mark this historical event with a commemorative stamp."






