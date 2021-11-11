GHA Appoints Three New Paediatric Nurses

The Gibraltar Health Authority has announced the appointment of three new Paediatric Nurses (Registered Nurse – Child) after a successful recruitment process.

The three new successful candidates are all local residents who left Gibraltar to undertake higher education academic studies in the UK to obtain a Children’s Nursing Degree.

Ms Cyanne Borg, Mr Linden Cornelio and Ms Nadiushka Gavito will be joining the Paediatric Clinical Team at St Bernard’s Hospital Rainbow Ward where the philosophy of care delivery is one of family orientated care, where the priority is caring both for children and the family unit as a whole to nurture and enhance wellbeing within our community.

Ms Cyanne Borg qualified with a Children’s Nursing Degree from Kingston University in 2020, undertaking her clinical placements within the Royal Marsden Hospital, looking after children undergoing transplants and chemotherapy.

Mr Linden Cornelio qualified in 2021 with a Children’s Nursing Degree also from Kingston University, undertaking his clinical placements in Great Ormond Street and Shooting Star Children’s Hospices.

Ms Nadiushka Gavito qualified in 2020 from the University of Salford with a Degree in Nursing Children and Young People. Ms Gavito undertook a clinical placement in the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital – Paediatric Intensive Care unit for a period of time prior to her return to Gibraltar.

Director of Nursing and Gibraltar Ambulance Services Ms Sandie Gracia has welcomed the three new Paediatric Nurses to the GHA where the inter-professional team will provide a nursing professional practice framework, so all three trained nurses can further develop professionally.

Ms Gracia said: “It defines what is important to nursing; to shape a robust future nursing workforce that can further drive forward nursing innovations and enhanced practice in an environment where our nurses interact with patients, families and colleagues to provide evidence based quality care.”

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento said; “The commitment and compassion with which we care for all children and families in Gibraltar is matched only by the commitment and drive of HM Government of Gibraltar to build a better tomorrow for children and students in our community. I am very happy to see these professionals retiring home after their training in the UK to deliver these values in the GHA.”