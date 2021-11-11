Contact Tracing Bureau receives “high volume of calls”

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2021 .

Gibraltar is currently experiencing an increase in active positive cases of COVID-19 infection.

As a result of this increase in active cases, the Contact Tracing Bureau are experiencing a high volume of incoming calls. The Government says that this “slows down their work and clogs the system.”

A statement continued: “Members of the public are reminded that all positive cases will be contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau. If you receive a text message confirming that you have tested positive, please go home immediately, self-isolate and inform your close contacts. Please wait for a phone call by the CTB and be ready to assist them by having your contact information readily available.

“For the majority of people, the vaccine is preventing severe disease. Gibraltar’s vaccination programme is ongoing, and the GHA is in the process of administering booster vaccines and also continues to offer the initial vaccine dose for 12-15 year olds. The Government strongly encourages everyone who is eligible for a vaccination or a booster to take up the offer when they are called up. Registration for a booster vaccination can be done online at: https://www.gha.gi/pfizerbooster/

“Public Health advice is that mask wearing in enclosed public places and keeping a reasonable distance from other where possible continue to be extremely important in reducing transmission. If you develop symptoms, however mild, please call 111 immediately to arrange a test.”