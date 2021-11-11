Additional COVID-19 vaccine supplies arrive in Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2021 .

The Government yesterday received 780 vials (equivalent to 4,680 doses) of the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines from the UK Government.

The additional doses now allow the GHA to continue with the successful COVID-19 vaccination programme, with the focus on the continued rollout of the booster jabs.

A statement continued: “In light of the dramatic increase in the active cases of COVID-19 in the community, it is important to continue building immunity against COVID-19 and everyone who is eligible is strongly encouraged to take up the offer of a booster vaccination when offered it.

“The GHA are actively contacting eligible individuals with the offer of a booster dose. Please register your interest to receive a booster dose here: https://www.gha.gi/pfizerbooster/

“The public are advised that boosters cannot be administered until six months after having received the second dose. If you have any queries regarding the boosters you can get in contact by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. “

Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: “The Government of Gibraltar is grateful to have received this further consignment of Pfizer vaccines from the UK. These additional doses will allow a wider group of our community to benefit from the protection of the booster. Those able to take up the offer of the booster are encouraged to do so and help our community strengthen immunity against the virus, especially as we see an increase in positive cases as we enter the winter months and festive period.”