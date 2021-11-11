ERS Outings - Guidance for Families

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2021 .

The GHA and ERS, on the advice of the Director of Public Health, has reviewed the guidance for outings for ERS residents. This is in light of the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and rising numbers of hospital admissions.

A statement continued: “It is essential that families act responsibly in order to safeguard the wellbeing of residents whilst on outings from ERS premises. No risks should be taken as this affects not only the individual, but can also impact the health and wellbeing of other vulnerable residents within the care home. It is extremely important that families risk assess where the outings are taking place and maintain all precautionary measures to minimise unnecessary contact with others.

“The advice from the GHA, ERS and Director of Public Health is to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid crowded places and areas of high risk. If you are inside then please think about ventilation, for example opening a window for 10 minutes every hour. Families will be asked to sign waiver forms confirming that they understand the consequences involved in exposure from outings, especially during this winter surge and the festive season.

“Although our elderly are vaccinated and protected, we still need to be extremely vigilant and avoid activities that may be considered high risk, for example attending birthday parties and enclosed overcrowded spaces such as inside restaurants during peak times with insufficient ventilation. Whenever possible, please make use of outdoors venues. If high risk activities take place, residents will be asked to isolate for 10 days upon their return to the home.

“Visiting times and the surveillance of visitors by lateral flow testing will remain unchanged, in order to maintain a safety net for residents and visitors.

“Families are reassured that ERS staff are all vaccinated and are tested daily, as well as being PCR tested twice weekly. This also involves the increase of testing as and when required, as well as staff isolation if necessary.

“ERS would also like to express heartfelt thanks to every single relative for their unconditional support when striving to help protect their loved ones and for supporting our staff in maintaining a safe environment for our residents.”