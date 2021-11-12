Lathbury Sports Facility Expected To Be Completed By February 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 12 November 2021 .

The Government says it expects to be able to hand over a completed Lathbury Sports Facility in February 2022.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar notes the comments made by the GSD Opposition regarding the delays in completing the Lathbury Sports Facility.

The Government reminds the GSD of the effects that the COVID pandemic has had, both locally and globally, on construction projects in general and on the supply chains that service them.

The Lathbury Sports Facility was stopped for three months during 2020 due to the COVID lockdown after which it took some time to build up the resources requested, as was the case with other projects. There were a number of key elements involved to be able to complete this facility namely the athletics track, central sports pitch and swimming pool. These elements all required the mobilisation of specialist sub-contractors from across Europe.

The delays occasioned have therefore been entirely inevitable.

The COVID travel restrictions have played a major part in hampering the attempts by the Government’s contractor, GJBS to mobilise these sub-contractors throughout this period.

In addition to this, and in relation to the athletics track and sports pitch, the worldwide shortages of raw materials affecting the production of resin based products have further contributed to the delays.

Notwithstanding all this, the Government is able to report that the works to the pool are complete.

Additionally, the sub-contractor for the athletics track and sports pitch has finally mobilised and is currently working at Lathbury. Their works are programmed to be completed by the end of January 2022 after which GJBS will be able to finalise any outstanding items.

As a result, the Government expects to be able to hand over a completed Lathbury Sports Facility in February 2022.





