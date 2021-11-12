Community Care Action Group To Hold Demonstration On Monday

Written by YGTV Team on 12 November 2021 .

The Community Care Action Group says it will be holding a Demonstration on Monday 15th November, starting at 5pm .

A statement from the Community Care Action Group follows below:

The Meeting Point is at Wellington Front and the Marchers route will go across Linewall Road (Lovers’ Lane), up Governor’s Lane and South along Main Street to No. 6, where they will deliver another letter to the Chief Minister.

The Marchers will then head North along Main Street to Casemates and thereafter disperse.