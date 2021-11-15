Minister Sacramento attends Global Women Political Leaders Forum

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, has attended the Global Woman Political Leaders Forum which has taken place in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Minister Sacramento was invited to attend the conference in her capacity as the CPA Chair of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians of the British Islands and Mediterranean Region. The CWP supports women’s leadership throughout Commonwealth Parliaments and this conference provided a good opportunity to further expand the CWP’s network.

During an intense two days, the conference looked at all factors that are barriers to women’s progression and how to promote gender equality.

Minister Sacramento had the opportunity to meet other women members of Parliament, CEOs and leaders in their field. Minister Sacramento had the chance to meet the Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir.

The cost of the Minister’s travel and attendance at the conference was met by the CPA.

Minister Sacramento said: “Conferences such as these are essential to continued learning. Reykjavik takes centre stage on gender equality and was the perfect forum for stimulating discussions with several hundred women who are leaders in their fields. It is of course very inspiring to be in conversation with such accomplished women. Some of the Ministry for Equality’s policy development were regrettably delayed on account of the pandemic but we are now working extremely hard to get back on track”.

Pic: Minister Sacramento met with Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir