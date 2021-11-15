HM Customs Take Industrial Action Following Lack Of Progress On Marine Section Rotation

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2021 .

HM Customs have taken industrial action as the ongoing dispute on departmental rotation continued.

Last week, HM Customs senior management and the GGCA Executive Committee met in an attempt to resolve the current dispute regarding the exclusion of the Marine Section from departmental rotation. The union says that, although the Collector of Customs (Ag) showed willingness to explore a “possible, workable and viable formula” for the inclusion of the Marine Section into the Bi-Annual Staff Rotation Agreement, he was unable to commit to any specifics relating to time limitation or rotation period for the Marine Section. He was also unable to commit to a deadline by which this can be delivered, as he would need to consult with a range of marine regulating bodies.

A statement continued: “This was unacceptable to the GGCA HM Customs membership on the basis that this matter had been broached with the Collector of Customs (Ag) in April this year. Clearly, no consultation with necessary third parties had taken place from April until October, when non rotation was presented as the only option for the Marine Section. Indeed, the inability to work towards a deadline will mean that the Biennial staff rotations set for January 2022 will then take place excluding the Marine Section.“For this reason, it was felt that the only avenue available to the GGCA was an escalation of industrial action. This was decided collectively in a general meeting on Friday afternoon, where it was determined that the following measures will be implemented immediately:



- The continuation of attending work in civilian clothing; - One officer to man the vehicular channel at Four Corners; Non answering of telephone calls throughout working hours (administration and enforcement).



“A meeting will once again be held at the end of this week to obtain a mandate as to further escalation of industrial action.”