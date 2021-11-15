Gibraltar National Museum 2021-22 Lecture Series

The Gibraltar National Museum resumes its popular lecture series next Thursday, 18th November with a lecture by its director, Professor Clive Finlayson entitled “The Past and Present of Gibraltar’s Birds and its Environment: A Photographic Guide”.

This will be the first of seven lectures between now and May 2022. These will cover a range of topics from history, through heritage, to natural history. In addition to the Gibraltar National Museum’s researchers, the lectures include invited speakers from the Gibraltar National Archives, the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens and the Gibraltar Garrison Library.

The lectures will be at the John Mackintosh Hall at 7pm and entry is free. COVID rules will apply as pertinent on the day of each lecture – at present a valid vaccine card or proof of a lateral flow test within the previous 24 hours is required. The full programme of lectures is:

Gibraltar National Museum Lecture Series: 2021-22 Programme

Thursday 18th November, 2021

Professor Clive Finlayson, The Gibraltar National Museum



The Past and Present of Gibraltar’s Birds and its Environment: A Photographic Guide

Thursday 16th December, 2021



Anthony Pitaluga MBE, The Gibraltar National Archives

Introduction to the Gibraltar National Archives: 100 years of History

Thursday 13th January, 2022

Dr Jennifer Ballantine, The Gibraltar Garrison Library



“Two Gibraltars - the one that lies before him and the one that exists in his mind” (Mark Sanchez, Ruina): The convergence of the past upon Gibraltar’s fast changing topography.

Thursday 17th February, 2022



Professor Clive Finlayson, The Gibraltar National Museum



From the Pillars of Heracles to Jebel Tarik: Gibraltar from 800 BCE to 1462 CE.

Thursday 17th March, 2022



Dr Stewart Finlayson, The Gibraltar National Museum Underworld

Thursday 21st April, 2022



Dr Keith Bensusan, The Gibraltar Botanic Gardens



Ocean Wanderers, Near and Far. Seabirds throughout the World

Thursday 26th May, 2022

Professor Geraldine Finlayson, The Gibraltar National Museum

Tales from the museum