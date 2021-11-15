Customs Marine Section Dispute: Unite Dismisses Claims Of “Preferential Treatment”

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2021 .

Unite the union has dismissed what it sees as “unfair preferential treatment allegations” made against officers in HM Customs Marine Section.

A statement continued: “Unite must in unequivocal terms make it clear that it has NEVER been the Marine Section intentions to create a closed shop scenario as is being claimed, but rather to agree to a safe and effective transfer system to and from Marine Section. One that includes the proviso for any expression of interest by any HM Custom Officer looking to transfer to the Marine Section and one that protects every single HM Custom Officer.”

Gillian Birkett Regional Officer for Unite the Union said: “We currently hold bargaining rights for the Marine Section and importantly, it must be said that as the Marine Section has never been included into the Rotation Agreement common practice dictates that all discussions regarding to the terms of inclusion must be held with Unite the Union. As we engage with the pertinent authorities to identify a solution to the current situation, it is important to respect the Maritime Regulatory body’s recommendations that includes guidelines on the required training, experience and hours clogged out at sea.

“An agreement which does not take into consideration the experts’ recommendations would carelessly and unnecessarily place all Officers at risk when navigating through the vastly challenging sea environment. Unite understands since the creation of the Marine Section back in 2015 there has been approximately an 86% turnover of staff transferring to and from the Marine Section, meaning that a current natural rotation is in effect making the claimed closed shop scenario an impossibility.

“Unite once again calls upon GGCA to engage and work together with Unite to find a solution to the current situation.”