GCA Holds Meeting Following Government Statement On Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 16 November 2021 .

Following the Government's statement last week on the rise in active COVID-19 cases, the Gibraltar Catering Association is urging businesses who are considering cancelling their Christmas Events, to “await for more clarity”.

A statement from the GCA follows below:

The GCA have held an emergency meeting following Government’s press release dated 12th November 2021 urging ‘the public to be cautious and reduce mixing’ and advising the cancellation of Government parties.

Members have reported cancellation of parties across the industry which has caused concern that a vital Xmas period will once again be decimated.

The catering industry has endured a huge downturn in business during the Covid pandemic with many businesses still struggling and catching up on bills whilst accruing more and more debt.

The industry is still reeling from increases to Social Insurance, water and electricity costs as well as increased prices from our suppliers due to Brexit. All this has only compounded the problems that restaurants and bars are facing at this difficult time as they recover from Covid shutdowns.

The government’s advisory notices which falls short of enforced restrictions for now are having a detrimental effect on bookings and footfall.

Christmas business is vital for the restaurant trade to pull them through the low season from January to May.

If cancellations continue it will spell trouble for a large percentage of local business of who many are already struggling in paying operational costs like water and electricity, suppliers and taxes.

If the downturn continues the GCA will have no option but to lobby for more assistance such as rent relief & employee subsidy.

The association has also made plans to reach out to the new Director of Public Health and create a line of communication so as to not be caught by surprise with new rules as happened last December.

To assist the industry, the GCA urges businesses who are considering cancelling their Christmas Events, to await for more clarity. Then if necessary, instead of cancelling, postponing where possible and transferring deposits to the new date.