Minister Cortes To Launch Special Gibraltar Edition Of SureS Journal

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2021 .

Minister for Culture and Heritage, John Cortes, will be launching a special Gibraltar edition of the SureS journal.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The launch is set to take place in the gardens of the Gibraltar Garrison Library.

SureS is a cultural journal based at Tangiers and under the editorship of Santiago de Luca Rivas. This special edition has been co-edited by Dr Jennifer Ballantine Perera and Trino Cruz, in which they have brought together contributions from Gibraltar writers and artists who offer a collective perspective of their work, with each approaching the subject from their specific perspective, genre and discipline. Contributors include; Nina Danino, Rebecca Gabay, Mark Sanchez, David Alvarez, Shane Dalmedo and Alan Perez. The journal editors have also contributed to this edition.

The artwork used for the front cover has been produced by Gibraltarian artist Oliver Canessa.

A limited number of copies will be available to purchase at the Gibraltar Garrison Library after the launch, with further copies to arrive within the following weeks.

Due to Covid-19 measures, the launch will not be open to the general public.





