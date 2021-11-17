No1 School Of Models Production Show 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2021 .

Last Friday, No1 School of Models held the performance at the Inces Hall theatre and had over 95 models take part in the show.

A statement from No1 Models follows below:

No1 Models Presented the No1 School of Models Production Show 2021, the show took place Friday 12th November at the Inces Hall theatre with over 95 models taking part in the show.

No1 School Of Models Levels 1,2,3 & 4 took part with amazing catwalk routines never seen before choreographed by Kelvin Hewitt. Wearing clothing from a new local store R&S Boutique which is opening next week.

Local designer Charlene Figueras showcased her Collection Rose Quartz from O.W.L “ONLY WEAR LOVE” a beautiful collection where 20 mature ladies walked the catwalk and made the audience fall in love. The Gibraltar Youth.gi kids took part in the Fashion Show as Rock Thrifters in conjunction with Club House Gibraltar, No1 Models will be donating 500£ to Club House Gibraltar.

No1 Models Kelvin Hewitt would like to thank everyone who made the show possible especially his No1 Models for working so hard throughout the Rehearsals, his backstage crew and front of house for continuously supporting him in all events.