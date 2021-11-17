St Bernard’s School Visit To HMS Dragon

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2021 .

Children from St Bernard’s Lower Primary School were recently taken onboard HMS Dragon whilst she was in Gibraltar last week.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Close to twenty children, who are currently learning about Ships as part of their curriculum, were taken onboard where they were given a detailed tour of the vessel and allowed to sit on the Captain’s chair on the Ship’s Bridge.

Sonia Lopez, headteacher from the school, said: “I can’t thank the crew of HMS Dragon enough for the simply phenomenal tour given to our children today. The children had an amazing time which I am sure they will hold dear in their memories for many, many years to come. The teachers who attended said it was the best educational visit they had ever been on.”





