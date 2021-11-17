St Bernard’s School Visit To HMS Dragon

Children from St Bernard’s Lower Primary School were recently taken onboard HMS Dragon whilst she was in Gibraltar last week. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Close to twenty children, who are currently learning about Ships as part of their  curriculum, were taken onboard where they were given a detailed tour of the vessel  and allowed to sit on the Captain’s chair on the Ship’s Bridge. 

Sonia Lopez, headteacher from the school, said: “I can’t thank the crew of HMS  Dragon enough for the simply phenomenal tour given to our children today. The  children had an amazing time which I am sure they will hold dear in their memories  for many, many years to come. The teachers who attended said it was the best  educational visit they had ever been on.”



 

