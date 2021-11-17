UK Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council takes place in London

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2021 .

This year's meeting of the United Kingdom-Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) commenced at the FCDO in London yesterday. It was the first face to face meeting of JMC since 2018, as the 2019 meeting date coincided with the UK General Election and last year’s was held virtually, due to Covid.

With the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister also in London at meetings related to negotiations with the EU, Gibraltar was represented by the Minister for Education and the Environment Professor John Cortes and UK Representative Dominique Searle. Premiers, elected representatives and territory representatives from twelve British Overseas Territories were also present. Today’s meeting was preceded yesterday by the Overseas Territories Political Council, which is the precursor to the JMC

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson provided a virtual address at the commencement of proceedings which was followed by a detailed discussion on the environment, climate change and biodiversity in the Overseas Territories, chaired by Rt Hon. Lord Goldsmith, Minister of State for the Environment.

The afternoon session was chaired by Minister Wendy Morton and Minister Amanda Milling with discussions centred around the future relationship between the Overseas Territories and the United Kingdom, as well as the economic resilience of the Overseas Territories in a post-Brexit and post-pandemic climate.

The Foreign Secretary Liz Truss participated for the final part of the discussion, having come direct from a meeting with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

The United Kingdom-Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council will conclude today following discussions on Health, Inclusivity and Law Enforcement. The Minister for Health, Justice, Multiculturalism, Equality and Community Affairs, Samantha Sacramento has attended today’s sessions.